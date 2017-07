16:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Truck driver with 131 previous convictions arrested A truck driver with 131 previous traffic convictions and an invalid license was arrested by police. He was jailed and will be remanded in court Wednesday.

