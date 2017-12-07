Delay in approval of guidelines for military deferrals

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee headed by Avi Dichter(Likud) continued its discussions of the Defense regulations which will constitute the guidelines for the list of Yeshivot whose students will attain a military deferment.

The guidelines will deal with the way in which Yeshivot will be included and recognized for deferment.

However there were disputes over how Yeshivot would be removed from the list. The present guidelines state that if a member of the Yeshiva staff calls for violence or criminal acts, the minister could remove that Yeshiva from the list but this guideline was not unanimously accepted and the meeting ended without agreed guidelines being voted on.