Deri welcomes High Court decision on Shabbat hearing

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri welcomed the decision by the High Court to conduct a second hearing on opening stores on Shabbat in Tel Aviv.

"i'm happy that the court accepted my request to discuss the issue again. As I claimed the whole time, a decision on such a fundamental matter from a Jewish and social perspective should be taken in a broader panel after hearing all possible claims. I hope to persuade the judges to leave the status quo as it is and not harm the sanctity of the Shabbat as well as the Work and Rest Hours Law."