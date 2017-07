15:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 New sewage pipes to be laid in Givat Zeev A new sewage project will be established in Givat Zeev. The project, which is estimated to last 3 months, will include laying a new line near the city which will improve the environment, prevent the leakage of sewage to agricultural land and reduce the mosquito problem in the summer months. ► ◄ Last Briefs