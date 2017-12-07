Liberman: I am responsible right, not messianic right

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman visited Maale Shomron and met with sharp opposition to the Kalkilya building plan which he is promoting.

Liberman claimed that there is a dispute between the 'responsible right' and the 'Messianic right' and that he was a member of the responsible right and that the Kalkilya plan posed no innate dangers.

Shomron regional head Yossi Dagan responded that "I don't think I'm messianic or from the far right, but I think this plan [to build 6000 Arab units in Kalkilya] is dangerous."

Liberman also claimed that there is no freeze on construction in Judea and Samaria and that 8500 units had been approved in the first half of the year.



