14:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Shaked: If Hasson were right-wing it would be different Ayelet Shaked responded in a tweet to Yoel Hasson's description of Naftali Bennett as a 'cockroach'. Shaked said that "if a right-wing MK would say 'to step on the cockroach called Tzipi Livni' we would see all the media pushing this item and calls to impeach the MK ,but Yoel Hasson is from the left."