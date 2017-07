14:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 MK Yoel Hasson called Naftali Bennett a 'cockroach' MK Yoel Hasson(Zionist Union) called Education Minister Naftali Bennett a "cockroach" in a Knesset committee meeting and then recanted his words. Likud member Yoav Kish asked Hasson to apologize for his words and remove them from the protocol. "This was an improper statement. He accepted my recommendation," wrote Kish. ► ◄ Last Briefs