14:42 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Kfar Saba:Car hits pole, 80-year-old moderately injured An 80-year-old man was moderately injured after his car hit a lamppost in Kfar Saba. MDA teams transferred him to the Meir hospital in Kfar Saba with multiple injuries.

