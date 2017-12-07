Indictment: Transported terrorists,bypassed checkpoints

The Jerusalem District Attorney submitted an indictment to the Magistrates Court in Jerusalem against Hani Dari, a resident of Issawiye who is a transport driver and Mohammed Hamdan, a transport driver, on charges of causing death by negligence and transporting illegal residents.

The two smuggled a number of Arabs into Israel despite knowing that they had no authorization to enter Israel, after they intentionally bypassed the checkpoints at the entry to Jerusalem and with the knowledge that the Arabs travelling with them could present a security threat and carry out attacks leading to the death of civilians.

The day after they smuggled the Arabs into Jerusalem, three of them performed the attack at Damascus gate which claimed the life of Border Policewoman Hadas Malka.

The prosecution demanded that the suspects be remanded until the end of legal proceedings against them.



