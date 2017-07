The Finance Committee discussed the Agriculture Ministry request to transfer 333 million NIS to the Settlement Division, of which 48 million NIS was earmarked for "task groups" in various cities.

MK Mickey Rosenthal(Zionist Union) fumed at the discussion and claimed that this was "another corrupt attempt to transfer funds to associates of the Jewish Home party. Even after the moneylaundering of Minister Ariel was revealed, he is still continuing the same methods via the back door."