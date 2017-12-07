'If PM violates commitment, we will pass Beit El law'

Justice Minister Shaked spoke to Arutz Sheva about the latest developments in the political arena. Shaked stressed that if the Prime Minister would violate his commitment to Beit El to build 300 new units, she would convene the ministerial committee even during the recess and approve the Beit El law.

Shaked said she hoped that the Kalkilya plan would not pass in the cabinet as "there is no need to broaden Kalkilya and there are other solutions available."

Shaked said that the Labor party primaries had not affected government stability and maintained that it would last until the end of 2019. She said she congratulated Avi Gabbay on his victory as they had worked together when he was a government minister despite their differences and held mutual respect for one another.



