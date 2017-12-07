Minister Levin:Nationality Law can pass in this session

A legal opinion submitted by the Knesset legal advisor Eyal Yinon claimed that passing the Nationality Law within two weeks is a complex and almost impossible task.

However Tourism Minister Yariv Levin is not daunted by this opinion and said that there had been a longstanding public debate on the law since it passed its initial reading and there is no reason it could not be discussed and passed within the present Knesset session.

Despite this, the head of the Nationality Law committee Amir Ohana was more skeptical about the chances that the law, which is a Basic Law, could pass within two weeks.