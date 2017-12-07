Efrat youth give a helping hand to disabled children

For the fourth consecutive year, Efrat youth have organized special fun days for disabled children who are residents of their town.

The association they founded "Helping Hand", addresses the needs of 30 such disabled children. The youths made a Headstart campaign in order to raise 12,000 NIS in 20 days in order to fund the fun days.

After the successful campaign, the youths prepared a five-day summer camp which included boating, watching movies, a visit to the zoo, a visit to an ice cream parlour, bowling and other activities.