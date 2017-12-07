A-G approves construction in Ofra, Kfar Etzion

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit approved the construction in the northern part of Ofra of an additional 91 units.

In response to a Palestinian petition a year ago to the High Court, the State had responded that it would reduce the area on which construction would take place. However Mandelblit said today in an updated response from the state that the entire site can be used, as a proper investigation of the claims has taken place.

The attorney-general also approved for construction 56 additional units in Kfar Etzion. The planning procedures for this construction have yet to take place and may still take a significant amount of time.



