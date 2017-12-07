Bezeq:Senior Communications Ministry member questioned

A senior member of the Communications Ministry was interrogated Wednesday in the offices of the Securities Authority on suspicion of ethical misdemeanors and violations of securities regulations.
Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17
Senior Communications Ministry member questioned
A senior member of the Communications Ministry was interrogated Wednesday in the offices of the Securities Authority on suspicion of ethical misdemeanors and violations of securities regulations.
