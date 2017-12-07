More protected spaces for schools near Gaza border

The Engineering and Construction department in the Defense Ministry has completed an additional project to reinforce tens of classes, kindergartens and public buildings as part of renovation work to strengthen the Gaza border region which has been going on since the Protective Edge campaign.

40 Institutional Protected Spaces in the region have been reinforced and another project to build 28 more such protected spaces at a cost of 20 million NIS is beginning in the coming days. Most of the construction will take place in Ashkelon.