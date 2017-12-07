MK Zohar:People afraid to marry due to false complaints

MK Miki Zohar(Likud) opened the Knesset discussion over false accusations by women against men, stating that "if we can eradicate the phenomenon of false accusations , family life in Israel will improve significantly. People will not be afraid to marry or to enter a relationship.

"Many men have paid a heavy price due to false allegations of one woman or another. In the State of Israel many women have decided that this most effective, potent and dangerous tool can be used to attain certain goals, such as visitation rights, a quicker divorce, promotion at work or revenge for something done in the past which they didn't like."

Zohar insisted that true accusations should be dealt with severely, but stressed that false accusations should also be dealt with severely, and this is the true equality between men and women. He added that 60% of the 20,000 complaints submitted annually against men for domestic violence do not lead to an indictment.

Besides Arutz Sheva and Yisrael Hayom, no media outlet covered the discussion despite its importance.