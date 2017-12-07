Knesset attorney: 2 wks not enough for Nationality Law

The head of the Nationality Law committee, MK Amir Ohana, transferred to the Prime Minister's Bureau the opinion of the Knesset legal advisor, Attorney Eyal Yinon, stating that the Nationality Law cannot be passed within two weeks.
