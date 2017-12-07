Swastikas on Jewish family mailbox in Phoenix, AZ

Anonymous elements sprayed swastikas and hate slogans on the mailbox of a Jewish home in Phoenix,Arizona.

The Jewish family decided to leave anti-Semitic graffiti painted on their mailbox for all to see in an effort to raise awareness about the issue.

Shoshana and Ari Simones of Phoenix found the graffiti, including a spray painted swastika and the word Jew, when they returned home from a July 4 trip last week.

A neighbor had noticed the graffiti and taped a piece of paper over it. In a note to the Simones, the neighbor wrote: “I am so sorry and disgusted by this.” She noted that she tried to call a company to come wash the graffiti off the mailbox but that they were completely booked.

The couple told the daily newspaper the Arizona Republic that they decided to remove the paper covering the anti-Semitic graffiti so that everyone who passes by the house can see it.

“We’re not going to let this frighten us. I think for my husband it’s more standing up, not hiding who are,” Shoshana Simones said. She added “we’re angry and offended and disheartened, but we’re not scared and we’re not ashamed and we’re proud to be Jews.”