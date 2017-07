The State Attorney submitted to the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court an indictment against Moshe Fisher, a 53-year-old resident of Bnei Brak.

Fisher is accused of multiple counts of indecent acts against three minors, two of them while exploiting dependence, employer-employee relations and superiority over the minors, as well as charges of sexual harassment. The minors were 13-15 years old at the time when the offences were committed.