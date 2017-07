10:21 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Murder suspect released after no injuries were found Israeli police released from custody the suspect in the murder of a Sderot resident whose body was found two days ago under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was released after the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute ruled that the woman's death had not been a result of having received blows to her body. ► ◄ Last Briefs