Indictment against murderer of wife in Tel Aviv hotel

The State Attorney submitted an indictment against Yosef Baruch, a 65-year-old Turkish citizen for the murder of his wife, Dalia Baruch, in a Tel Aviv hotel a month ago.

The indictment states that the two had moved to Istanbul ,Turkey and visited their relatives in Israel frequently. During the period before the murder, Dalia expressed her desire to return to live in Israel. In May the two visited Israel for a visit and slept in different places and at the beginning of June they moved to the Renaissance hotel in Tel Aviv.

Two days later during an argument between the two over when they would return to Turkey, as Dalia refused to go back the next day. During the argument Yosef strangled his wife to death with a pillow and then tried to commit suicide.

The next day MDA teams arrived and declared Dalia dead and took Yosef to Ichilov hospital where he was operated on and then taken into custody.