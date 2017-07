09:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 5-year old stung by deadly scorpion in southern Israel Read more 'Deathstalker' scorpion stings 5-year old boy in southern Israel. Child rushed to hospital in moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs