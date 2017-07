08:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 2 terrorists killed, 2 wounded after shooting, bomb attack IDF special force comes under attack in PA city of Jenin. Soldiers returned fire, killing two terrorists and wounding two more. No reports of injuries on the Israeli side. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs