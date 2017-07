U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, the rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who is accused by Turkey of instigating last year’s failed coup, said on Tuesday he has no plans to flee the United States and would accept extradition if Washington agrees to a request by Ankara to hand him over.

“The rumors aren’t true at all. If the United States sees it appropriate to extradite me, I would leave (for Turkey),” he told Reuters in an interview.