Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday welcomed the liberation of the Iraqi city of Mosul from the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group, but also accused the United States of creating ISIS.

"This is a victory for all Iraqis, for all the people of the region, and all those that combat terrorism, and all those who are threatened by terrorism day and night," he said in a televised speech, according to the Lebanese Daily Star.