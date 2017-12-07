Justice Department to look at Trump Jr.'s emails

Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators plan to examine the meeting and email exchanges disclosed by Donald Trump Jr. as part of the broader investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election, a U.S. official briefed on the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump's eldest son, Trump Jr., released an email chain showing that he agreed to meet with someone he believed to be a "Russian government attorney" last summer after receiving an email offering him "very high level and sensitive information" that would "incriminate" Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.