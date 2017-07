U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised his son, Donald Trump Jr., after he released the “entire email chain” of the conversations in which he set up a meeting with a Russian attorney shortly after his father had won the Republican nomination.

“My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency,” Trump said in a brief statement, which White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to reporters during an off-camera briefing and was quoted by The Hill.