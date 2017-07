A Bedouin toddler from the Negev was stung on Tuesday evening by a “deathstalker”, or yellow scorpion, near the Ramat Baka junction.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided her with medical treatment and evacuated her to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, where she was listed in serious condition. In a similar incident earlier Tuesday, a toddler from a Bedouin town near Arad was stung by the same type of scorpion.