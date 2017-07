MK Shuli Mualem-Refaeli (Jewish Home) on Tuesday evening responded to the opinion prepared by the Defense Ministry on the Regulation Law, which found that the law helps Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria as much as it helps Jews.

According to the opinion, which was published by Channel 2 News, since the Regulation Law was enacted, there has been a significant decrease in the scope of the demolitions of Palestinian Arab homes in Judea and Samaria.