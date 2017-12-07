'Are you crazy? I'm showering, what ID do you want?'

A Yeshiva student from Yitzhar is suing police for 30,000 NIS in damages after Shomron police entered the Mikvah where he was immersing and asked him for his ID card while he was naked in the bathhouse.

The police entered the Mikvah a few weeks ago claiming that they were looking for a suspect.

"I immersed in the Mikvah before morning prayers and while I was in the shower a policeman opened the curtain, shone his torch on me and asked me for ID. I said to him "are you crazy? I am showering, why should I give ID?," the Yeshiva student related.

The claims document said that "red lines had been crossed in infringing on a person's privacy and hurting his dignity unnecessarily."