3000 NIS for every day she is not restored to her job

The Beersheva Labor Court ordered the haredi educational network "Meorot Maayn" to immediately restore to work a woman who was fired for inappropriate reasons.

The court stressed that for every day that the worker would stay out of her kindergarten job, the administration and the director would each pay a fine of 1500 NIS a day.

The woman was fired because she organized a group of a hundred kindergarten teachers and assistants into a union and demanded fair wages. The network fired her and she petiitioned the court claiming that her dismissal stemmed from her organizing the union. The court ordered her restored to work four times but the network did not implement the court's decision.