Greater consumption of coffee could lead to a longer life, according to two new studies published Monday.

One study surveyed more than 520,000 people in 10 European countries, making it the largest study to date on coffee and mortality, and found that drinking more coffee could significantly lower a person's risk of mortality.

The second study was more novel, as it focused on non-white populations. After surveying over 185,000 African-Americans, Native Americans, Hawaiians, Japanese-Americans, Latinos and whites, the researchers found that coffee increases longevity across various races.

People who drank two to four cups a day had an 18% lower risk of death compared with people who did not drink coffee, according to the study.

The studies did not specify the way in which the coffee was prepared and investigated diverse populations which prepare it in different ways but apparently the coffee itself has therapeutic effects for all thos who consume it.