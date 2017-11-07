Israeli water desalination unit makes a worldwide hit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday witnessed the demonstration of sea water purification technology pioneered by Israel at a water desalination unit on Olga Beach in Haifa.

Gal-Mobile is an independent, integrated water purification vehicle, designed to produce high-quality drinking water. It can be useful in natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, military use in difficult terrain and rural areas to provide drinkable water, the Indian Prime Minister’s Office said.

“It can purify up to 20,000 litres per day of sea water and 80,000 litres per day of brackish/muddy or contaminated river water and bring it to WHO standards, it said.

Modi and Netanyahu viewed the demonstration, tasted the purified water and also rode the unique vehicle.

Since the successful demonstration G.A.L technologies which manufactures the car has been swamped by orders for the vehicle from all over the world.

"We have had orders from all over the world- America, South America, Peru, Mexico, China, Singapore...its crazy," said marketing manager Sigal Levy.