Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Nasrallah: ISIS defeat 'great step' to eliminating them Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah remarked Tuesday on Lebanese television that the defeat of ISIS in Mosul was a "great step" that would pave the way to eliminating the group and would have "great repercussions" on the fight against the group in the entire region.