Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Petah Tikva motorcyclist declared dead after accident The 30-year-old motorcyclist who was critically injured in a road accident in Petah Tikva was declared dead in the Beilinson hospital after he was transferred there by MDA paramedics.