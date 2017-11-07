21:52 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Regavim: Thousands of illegal Arab houses still stand In response to a Defense Ministry report claiming that the Regulation Law prevents the demolition of 10000 illegal Palestinian structures in Judea and Samaria, the Regavim movement tracking illegal Arab construction on state lands responded that "we want to remind the Defense Ministry and the Civil Administration that besides the Palestinian construction which may maintain the criteria established in the law, there are tens of thousands of illegal Palestinian structures which have demolition orders against them and the Civil Administration has prevented their implementation for many years. ► ◄ Last Briefs