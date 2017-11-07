Regulation Law aids 10000 illegal Palestinian buildings

An opinion prepared by the Defense Ministry regarding the implementation of the Regulation Law demonstrates that the law specifically aids Palestinians who are gaining from the new situation.

According to the opinion published on Channel 2, there has been a significant drop in demolitions of illegal Palestinian construction in Judea and Samaria.

The law in its present form prevents action against 2000 Israeli illegal buildings on Palestinian land but also prevents the IDF from acting against 10000 illegal Palestinian buildings.

MK Betzalel Smotrich said that this opinion proves that the Regulation Law is equitable and constitutional and is not a discriminatory law as claimed by those who opposed it.