MK Ilatov: Nationality Law answers rewriters of history

Israel Beitenu faction head MK Robert Ilatov, one of the initiators of the Nationality Law, rebutted opposition claims regarding the intended legislation.

"I welcome the decision to bring the Nationality Law to vote before the end of the summer session. This law should have been legislated in 1948," said Ilatov.

He added that "The state of Israel is the nation state and home of the Jewish people and the Nationality Law will represent the best answer to those organizations which are trying to rewrite history and sow doubts over our historic right to out land and our eternal capital Jerusalem."