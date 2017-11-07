21:14
  Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17

Petah Tikva:Motorcyclist critically injured in accident

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured a short time ago in a collision with a car in Petah Tika.

MDA medics transferred the injured man to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva suffering from multiple injuries.

