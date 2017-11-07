A 30-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured a short time ago in a collision with a car in Petah Tika.
MDA medics transferred the injured man to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva suffering from multiple injuries.
21:14
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17
Petah Tikva:Motorcyclist critically injured in accident
