An officer at the southern command's training base was sent to jail ffor 14 days, including 10 days in jail and 4 more of a suspended sentence, after committing a serious breach of information security on the base.

The officer took a router purchased from eBay and connected it to the army network in order to add additional computer workstations.

The computer which was connected to the router was immediately blocked to prevent secret information being leaked outside the army network.