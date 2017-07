20:49 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 30-year-old moderately wounded in Haifa,motive unknown A 30-year-old man was moderately wounded in unknown circumstances in Achy Eilat St. ,Haifa. THe man was transferred to hospital with a bleeding wound in his upper body. ► ◄ Last Briefs