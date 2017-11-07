Arrested for picking up gravel on Temple Mount

Dov Moral was arrested a half a year ago on Temple Mount after he picked up a small stone. Police claimed that he intended to remove the stone. Nobody thought that he intended to throw the stone as it was merely a piece of gravel.

After Moral was released and last week received a letter stating that the case was closed due to lack of proof. Moral however did not want to leave it at that and demanded that the police change the reason for closing the case to lack of guilt, since there was no criminal act involved in picking up the stone.