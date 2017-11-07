Michaeli :Basic law being passed in underhand manner

The head of the Zionist Union faction, MK Merav Michaeli, wrote a sharp letter to Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein demanding that he act to prevent the establishment of a special committee to legislate the Nationality Law.

The prime minister announced Monday that the Nationality Law would pass its first reading within two weeks and would then be sent to committee.

Michaeli said that "a basic law dealing with Israel's definition and identity will pass in an underhand manner, with an ad-hoc committee set up for that purpose, while bypassing the regular Knesset committees and crushing the opposition parties, who were not even party to the decision to set up a committee or to the committee's membership."



