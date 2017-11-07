Greenblatt meets with Israeli, Arab basketball managers

Jason Greenblatt, President Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, met Tuesday with Israeli and Palestinian basketball managers in Jerusalem.

Greenblatt also met Tuesday with representatives of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas together with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, despite Palestinian objections to Friedman's participation due to his support of communities in Judea and Samaria.

“They had an open, cordial, and frank discussion on many topics related to peace negotiations,” a senior White House official said.