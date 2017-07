World Zionist Organization acting director Yaakov Haguel warned of increasing anti-semitism worldwide, and stated that " we need to deal with every talkbacker and every piece of graffiti on the walls.

"We need to stop this slippery slope because if we don't stop it will end in the murder of Jews."

Haguel said that the UNESCO decision on Hevron was "totally ridiculous. Soon they will pass a resolution that I'm not Jewish."