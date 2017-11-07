Trump Jr on Clinton info:If it's what you say I love it

Donald Trump Jr has published a series of emails which detail how he came to meet a Russian lawyer offering damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

The emails spell out that Mr Trump Jr met the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, expecting that she would provide him with information, from the Kremlin, to harm Mrs Clinton. Trump Jr. wrote to his contact who set up the meeting with Veselnitskaya and described her as a Russian government attorney and claimed that there was sensitive information against Clinton, stating that "If it's what you say, I love it."

However Veselnitskaya denied any personal connections to the Russian government and said that she never had any damaging or sensitive information about Clinton.

Veselnitskaya was instead campaigning for the repeal of the Magnitsky Act – which imposed sanctions on senior associates of President Vladimir Putin accused of human rights violations.