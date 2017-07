18:58 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 3-year-old nearly drowns in Herzliya pool A 3-year-old girl nearly drowned a short time ago in a home swimming pool in Herzliya. MDA teams who were summoned to the site are treating the girl, who is in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs