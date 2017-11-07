A special discussion was held in the Knesset on the occasion of Israel Healthy Without Smoking day, initiated by MKS Tamar Zandberg, Yael German, Yehuda Glick and Dov Khenin.

During the discussion, Prof. Alon Glazberg, the director of medical services in the medical corps of the IDF, announced that the Chief of Staff intended to gradually stop the sale of cigarettes in army canteens throughout the IDF and to designate places where it would be permitted to smoke rather than designating places where it is prohibited.

During the discussion worrying data were revealed stating that 85% of soldiers who do not smoke complained of suffering from passive smoke during the course of their service in the IDF.

Glazberg said that "the Chief of Staff wants the IDF clean of smoking, since harming soldiers health also harms the fitness of the IDF."