18:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 MK Eichler: UNESCO resolution because of Reform Jews MK Yisrael Eichler(UTJ) claimed that if Reform Jews had not come and appealed the right of Jews to maintain halakhic practices at the Western Wall, UNESCO would not have dared to undermine our right to holy places like the Cave of the Patriarchs.